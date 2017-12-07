WANTED: Parole absconder may be in the Bay City area - WNEM TV 5

WANTED: Parole absconder may be in the Bay City area

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a parole absconder.

Wesley Melton Pugh, 48, is wanted on a parole violation for assault-less than murder.

Pugh is 5’11”, 160 pounds with brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in the Bay City area and is possibly driving a tan colored Ford Explorer-sport track.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

