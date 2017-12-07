Vehicle hits Gap store in Birch Run - WNEM TV 5

Vehicle hits Gap store in Birch Run

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Edward McNamara Credit: Edward McNamara
Credit: Edward McNamara Credit: Edward McNamara
BIRCH RUN, MI (WNEM) -

Crews were called to the Birch Run Premium Outlets after a vehicle ran into the Gap store.

Birch Run Police responded to the incident after 1 p.m.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries, but we have been told the damage is relatively minor.

It's not clear what caused the driver to hit the building.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.