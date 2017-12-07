Vietnam veteran dies in house fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Mid-Michigan home.

Multiple fire departments were called to 8010 E. Mt. Morris Road in Genesee County’s Richfield Township on Thursday afternoon.

Genesee County Central Dispatch reported it as a “structure fire with entrapment”, and TV5 has since learned one man has died.

The Davison assistant fire chief said four people attempted to rescue the man, but none were successful.

"On the outside he was a grizzly bear, but on the inside he was a teddy bear," said Alisha Hensley, victim's daughter.

That man was Butch Hensley.

"My dad was the best dad anybody could ever have," Alisha said. "He fought in Vietnam. He was the strongest man you'll ever meet."

He was a father, a fighter and he was loved.

"He definitely loved his family and we loved him," Alisha said.

His sister-in-law, Lisa Burgos, said he was 70-years-old.

"Devastated and shocked. It's Christmas time. We've had so many deaths in our family at Christmas," Burgos said.

Butch used a walker and had a hard time getting around. His wife and son rushed into the flaming, smoky home to try to save him.

"And they couldn't. Smoke was too bad. And flames were all over and they had to pull my sister and my nephew out to keep them from not making it," Burgos said.

Butch's wife is in the hospital and their daughter Alisha is heartbroken.

"Prayers, that's what I ask for. That she's gonna make it through and my brother will be OK," Alisha said.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.