Have you seen this missing 13-year-old?

Mid-Michigan police are asking for your help finding a missing teenager.

Ashton Terrill-Leathers, 13, was last seen at his Mt. Pleasant home on Nov. 24, according to police.

He is 5’3”, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and tan jogging pants.

If you have any information on Ashton’s whereabouts, call Mt. Pleasant Police at (989) 779-5100.

