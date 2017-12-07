Have you seen this missing 13-year-old? - WNEM TV 5

Have you seen this missing 13-year-old?

Posted: Updated:
Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Dept. Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Dept.
Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Dept. Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Dept.
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Mid-Michigan police are asking for your help finding a missing teenager.

Ashton Terrill-Leathers, 13, was last seen at his Mt. Pleasant home on Nov. 24, according to police.

He is 5’3”, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and tan jogging pants.

If you have any information on Ashton’s whereabouts, call Mt. Pleasant Police at (989) 779-5100.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.