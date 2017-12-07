MSP investigating 2 separate freeway shootings

Michigan State Police are investigating after two separate vehicles were hit by gunfire early Thursday morning.

In the first incident, troopers were called to westbound I-94 near Gratiot Avenue for a shooting on the freeway. Investigators report a man was driving to work about 2:40 a.m. when a vehicle pulled alongside him and fired shots at his vehicle.

The driver was hit in the leg, but was able to get to a gas station where he called the police. Troopers closed I-94 from 6:30 – 7:58 a.m. but did not find any evidence.

The second incident happened at 2:57 a.m. while a man drove westbound on I-96 near Davidson. He told troopers he was heading home from work when a vehicle, possibly a silver Impala, pulled alongside and fired shots at his vehicle. His car was hit, but he wasn’t hurt.

Troopers closed I-96 from 5 - 6:05 a.m. and found two shell casings and other evidence.

If you have any information on either incident, call 734-287-5000.

