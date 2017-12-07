Capitol Theatre reveals renovations with ribbon cutting ceremony

Folks in Mid-Michigan got their first look inside the newly renovated Capitol Theatre in Flint on Thursday.

The space could soon be a hot spot for music and entertainment in the area. That could mean big business for other local shops too.

"I'm excited," said Patti Bergstrom, manager at Blackstones Pub and Grill.

Bergstrom is expecting to see more customers thanks to the restoration work.

The historic venue will soon host live shows.

Bergstrom said Blackstones is making renovations of its own. She anticipates a spike in foot traffic before and after Capitol Theatre events.

"The backdoor, which we've replaced with a nice glass door. We're changing up some things back there, remodeling a little bit. And it's going to make a beautiful entrance. So people can just walk right over and come in and get seated and have a wonderful meal," Bergstrom said.

Jarees Wilburn works at Table and Tap, which is located across the street from the theater.

Wilburn is optimistic the resurrection of the Capitol Theatre will be part of economic growth in the Vehicle City.

"I really hope they are really really hungry so we generate a lot of money. But not just us, just downtown Flint in general. And not just downtown Flint, Flint. We need more money circulating through it," Wilburn said.

As for Bergstrom, she said Blackstones is working on changing their menu for 2018. It's in an effort to attract and retain new customers in town who visit the Capitol Theatre.

"We have 501, the Cork, Table and Tap. You know, it's going to be great. Churchills is down the road a little ways, but everybody's a different type of restaurant serving different food. And there's got to be something for everyone's palate," Bergstrom said.

Thursday was the first time the theater opened its doors in 20 years.

"I think it's great. It's beautiful. I remember it from years ago and it is just awesome to see it restored," said Areen Bathish, resident.

Tiger White was one of many people who came to the Capitol Theatre to celebrate its rebirth.

"It's beautiful how they put it together and the way it seems is really nice," White said.

Theater officials said the building has retained its historic feel while at the same time being outfitted with state of the art modern day equipment.

"We want to restore all the paint and plaster, but we want a new electric system, sound system, air conditioning system. To a certain extent it's a very bright line between what is historically significant and what is not," said Jarret Hayes, with the theater.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley even attended the event. He said he was impressed with the whole structure.

"That is such a historic and beautifully restored space. It really took my breath away," Calley said.

Calley said he is looking forward to catching a show at the theater soon. The same goes for Bathish.

"Just glad to see that it's open and that we can enjoy it again," she said.

