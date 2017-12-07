Back to the Bricks reveals promo tour

Organizers of Back to the Bricks are already giving car lovers something to get revved up about.

The details are finally out for this year's Back to the Bricks promo tour.

"I haven't got enough time to tell you all of the fun things we are going to have," said Steve Hobson, board member for Back to the Bricks.

He said the event isn't just beneficial for car lovers, but it's great for Flint and Genesee County as well.

"We talk about the economic impact and that's what we are really concerned about. And how much this really makes in the Flint and Genesee County areas," Hobson said.

The February Chrome and Ice Car Show will be their first big event of the year. Hobson said this will be the biggest one yet.

"125 cars, 40 plus vendors. It's just going to be great," Hobson said.

As the weather warms up, the cars will be heading out for the Mighty Mac and Back promo tour.

The Back to the Bricks promo tour will roll out in June of 2018 and it will hit several Mid-Michigan cities. The tour will go through St. Ignace, Petoskey, Gaylord, East Tawas, Mt. Pleasant, Birch Run and Davison.

"You're talking 450 people with a couple hundred old cars and trucks," said Pete Cimblar, co-chair of the promo tour.

He said the people on the tour will spend about five nights on the road starting June 8.

"We drive the back roads. We see the small towns and it's a lot of fun," Cimblar said.

Just like the economic impact on the Flint areas, Cimblar said the small Michigan towns will get that same economic boom.

"We can spend somewhere around $30,000 each evening in that town," Cimblar said.

Cimblar said if you are interested in joining the tour you can sign up online.

