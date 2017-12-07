Hockey game to raise awareness for epilepsy

For the nearly three million people dealing with the painful reality of epilepsy, a seizure can bring every day life to a jarring halt.

Local teenagers are coming together for the second straight year to raise awareness and money to help battle the condition on the ice.

The second annual epilepsy awareness hockey game will be played Dec. 8 at the Midland Civic Arena.

Matthew Summerfield is one of the players starring in the game. He happens to have epilepsy and it doesn't stop him from playing hockey.

"In the U.S. a lot of people won't come out and say 'hey, I'm epileptic. Here's what to do if I have a seizure.' Which is actually really important, especially if in school or any work environment. You know, you would like your coworkers or classmates know what to do if you have a seizure," Matthew said.

One in 26 people in the U.S. will suffer from epilepsy at some point in their lifetime.

Famous athletes compete with the condition including former U.S. Olympic hockey player Chanda Gunn. She was in town to help raise awareness for the game.

Matthew's mom Suzette is proud he is trying to make a change by helping spread awareness of epilepsy.

"When you are left without answers you need to turn some direction and I'm glad he's chose the right direction to turn to vent his frustration and put it to a positive cause," she said.

The game will feature the Tri-Valley Titans, which consists of players from four local high schools going against the Midland Chemics.

The puck drops at 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.