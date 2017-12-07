Book fair to help promote literacy

As winter settles in, Mid-Michigan kids are curling up with a good book.

Several local organizations are trying to tempt children with tantalizing tales by hosting a holiday book fair at Mid-Michigan Children's Museum.

"The more books that you have in your home the better," said Sonja Cissell, with Usborne Books.

Cissell takes pride in reading to her children every night before bed and even though it's a fun way to spend time with her kids, she said it's also crucial to their education.

"Hearing your voice and building that vocabulary. The more books that you read them the larger that vocabulary is going to be," Cissell said.

Usborne Books has partnered with the Read Association of Saginaw County and the Mid-Michigan Children's Museum to host a book fair.

Emily Yeager, CEO and president of the museum, said it's all about the children. She said reading a book can change a child's life.

"It's for them to see, explore and engage along the way," Yeager said.

Yeager said the literacy programs at the museum depend on book fairs like this.

"With every purchase of the Usborne Books, $5 of every $10 sale is split between the Read Association and the Mid-Michigan Children's Museum to benefit our literacy activities," Yeager said.

With Christmas right around the corner, there is bound to be a special book for any child on your list.

"Being able to have kids come in and have their parents look at the books and promote reading with them. We also as a Read Association of course are looking to increase reading skills and the joy of reading so we're very excited," said Cynthia Pape, director of Saginaw County's Read Association.

The book fair continues Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

