New daycare approach gives co-working space to parents

A new approach to daycare is happening right here in Michigan.

The Detroit Parent Collective is a quiet working space that gives parents an office space and provides reliable childcare in the same building.

Workers can keep the littlest tots by their desks, and mobile children can go to the onsite daycare where parents rotate to support the teacher.

What do you think about this idea? Is it a good idea for parents to work near their kids or should work and your family life stay separate?

