Do you know where Wesley Pugh is? - WNEM TV 5

Do you know where Wesley Pugh is?

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Crime Stoppers Source: Crime Stoppers
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Police need your help finding a man who's been skipping out on his parole rules.

Wesley Pugh, 48, is out of prison after serving time for assault, but police said he hasn't been reporting to his parole officer.

Police said he's somewhere in the Bay City area and likely driving a tan Ford Explorer with a sports rack.

Pugh is described as 5'11" tall and approximately 160 pounds. he has brown/gray hair and brown eyes. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information, please call 1-800-422-JAIL. 

