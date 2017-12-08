Suspect found hiding from police in pile of leaves - WNEM TV 5

Suspect found hiding from police in pile of leaves

CNN -

A Michigan man wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants was found after a short chase hiding in a pile of leaves.

The Portage Dept. of Public Safety said an officer went to pull over a minivan just before midnight Tuesday when the driver sped off and tried to get onto eastbound I-94. 

The driver lost control and the minivan hit a curb before coming to rest at the scene. 

The suspect then ran and the officer remained with the vehicle and the passengers who had been in the van and didn’t run, police said.

A K9 search tracked the suspect down to a pile of leaves nearby.

The suspect is wanted on several felony warrants.

He is being held on a few charges related to the crash, but police have not released his identity. 

