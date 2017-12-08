Accumulating snow moves in for the weekend

While we've had a few lake-effect snow showers periodically over the last few days, our accumulations have been on the lighter side, merely a tease for those hoping for snow. But finally, as we head into the weekend, it looks like accumulation is becoming more and more likely.

It won't be a big snow by Michigan standards, but certainly more than we've been seeing recently. We break it down below!

Today & Tonight

Today all the talk may be on the snow arriving this weekend, our Friday morning is actually starting fairly quiet with dry conditions for the Friday morning commute.

One thing that hasn't changed are the cold temperatures that moved in earlier this week. Many areas are starting the day with actual temperatures in the teens to middle 20s, with wind chills down in the teens and even single digits. Don't expect much improvement in the wind chills today, with teens and low 20s expected through the day. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Like the last few days, a few scattered lake-effect snow showers will be possible this afternoon and through the evening, but many will stay dry through today. Snow showers that pass through today aren't expected to significantly accumulate.

While plenty will remain dry through the evening, snow becomes more widespread into the overnight period and Saturday morning. This is the round of snow that will continue through our Saturday and will lead to our first widespread accumulation over the area.

Lows tonight will fall into the middle 20s and winds will back off, staying light out of a southerly direction.

Saturday

Once snow arrives on Saturday, it will last through much of the day, moving west to east across the area. Western areas near US-127 will end first in the afternoon, with eastern areas of the Thumb ending closer to the late evening.

>>Slideshow: Hour-by-hour snowfall predictor<<

Snow isn't expected to be overly heavy, but the persistent nature will lead to plenty of accumulation. We expect a general 1-3" around the area, but there is a chance a few areas in the Thumb, near the Saginaw Bay, and near the Lake Huron shoreline north of the Bay, may be closer to the 2-4" range.

This higher range takes into account some possible lake-enhanced snow, which could lead to some slightly higher totals. We'll keep our eyes on trends not only through today, but also in tonight and tomorrow morning's forecast updates.

Snow will wind down in all areas on Saturday night and we should remain dry through the overnight and much of our Sunday. Overnight lows will fall into the teens on Saturday night.

