Man could get plea deal in overdose death of Michigan inmate

A Michigan man who authorities say gave the opioid-withdrawal medication methadone to fellow jail inmate who died of a drug overdose is expected to get a plea deal in the case.

The Lansing State Journal reports 33-year-old Andrew Dwayne Navarre of Big Rapids waived his right to a preliminary review of the evidence Thursday in 55th District Court. The case now goes to Ingham County Circuit Court for a Dec. 20 hearing.

Navarre's attorney Daniel Pawluk says he expects that his client will admit responsibility to a charge of delivering a controlled substance.

Authorities say Navarre provided the medication to 39-year-old Mark Kelly Rhodus of Monroe at the Ingham County jail. Authorities say Rhodus died inside his jail cell from multiple drug intoxication, including methadone and cocaine.

