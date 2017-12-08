Mio man sentenced in death of 4-month-old

A Mid-Michigan man has learned his fate after pleading guilty to killing a 4-month-old girl.

Richard Watson, 44, of Mio pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse and second-degree homicide in the death of Evelyn Legacy. A judge sentenced Watson Thursday, Dec. 7 to 15 to 25 years in prison.

On Aug. 9, medical responders and police officers were called to the IKEA store in Canton for an unresponsive 4-month-old, prosecutors said. She was accompanied by her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, Watson.

The child suffered respiratory and cardiac arrest, prosecutors said. She was transported to St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia and then later flown to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor where she died on Aug. 14.

Medical personnel said the child suffered massive internal brain injury. They also said she had signs of older fractures of at least three ribs and a fracture of her left tibia, prosecutors said, adding the medical staff determined the child was physically abused.

Evelyn passed away at the hospital after several days on life support.

