Van slams into Bridgeport mobile home

A woman and her daughter are happy to be alive and safe after they were nearly hit by a speeding van, which crashed into their home, forcing them to move to another place.

It happened Friday, Dec. 8 at Windmill Estates on Dixie Highway in Bridgeport.

"I heard a noise," said the homeowner. "I thought it was the trash people coming to get the trash out of the dumpster."

That noise wasn't the pickup, it was a van barreling towards her home.

The homeowner did not want to be identified, but she did tell TV5 about the terrifying experience.

"It knocked me down and then I heard my daughter screaming from her bedroom," the homeowner said. "So I went running in there to get her and my boyfriend was yelling for us to get out of the house because gas was spraying everywhere."

A neighbor told TV5 nearby residents were evacuated due to a natural gas leak.

The young family, including a pregnant mother and a 1-year-old child, were inside the home. They were not hurt, police said.

Tammy Martinez was with her kid at a school bus stop and said she saw the whole thing.

"He backed up and darted really fast," Martinez said. "Instead of hitting the bus he hit the sign next to him and hit this car, went through the open lot and smacked right into there."

Officials said the driver of the red van may have suffered a medical issue, causing him to slam into several vehicles before crashing into the side of a home.

William Besaw said he helped free the man from his mangled vehicle.

"I looked at him and the whites of his eyes that's all I saw," Besaw said. "I kept talking to him hoping he'd come out of it and when he did come he said 'please don't let me burn up alive please.'"

The man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

As for the woman, she was left trying to pick up the pieces.

"I'm about to have my baby any day now and with Christmas and stuff it's sad," the woman said.

Despite the string of bad luck that took away this woman's home, she did receive some good fortune thanks to her landlord.

"We help our tenants out," said Sadie Schweitzer, the woman's landlord. "That's just the way we are, so we've given her a home."

Within hours, Schweitzer put the woman in a new home.

"It's going to be fine. I'm hoping anyway," Schweitzer said.

As the woman works to clean up from the freak accident, she is grateful for the help she is already getting.

