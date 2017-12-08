Son of late Detroit Mayor Young to run for Conyers' seat

The son of a former Detroit mayor plans to run for the 13th Congressional District seat vacated by John Conyers following of allegations by former staffers of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching.

Spokesman Adolph Mongo says state Sen. Coleman Young II will announce his candidacy Monday. Mongo says Young would run in the scheduled Democratic primary and a special election if, Gov. Rick Snyder calls one.

Young's father was the late Mayor Coleman A. Young.

Democratic state Sen. Ian Conyers, a grandson of John Conyers' brother, also plans to run.

The 88-year-old John Conyers first was elected in 1964. He endorsed his son, John Conyers III, during Wednesday's retirement announcement.

Some U.S. House members had urged the senior Conyers to resign as a House Ethics Committee investigates the harassment claims.

