Teen charged after 4 wounded during Detroit holiday event

A 16-year-old boy faces four counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with a shooting during a holiday event in Detroit.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Friday that the teen will be "adult designated," which means a judge has the option of sentencing him as a juvenile or an adult upon conviction. He also can be given a blended juvenile and adult sentence.

Four teens -- ages 19, 17, 16 and 14 -- were wounded Dec. 2 during the annual Noel Night celebration in Midtown. Police Chief James Craig has said the outdoor shooting was related to an argument about high school football.

The suspect was arrested the next day and is being held at a juvenile detention facility. He faces a pre-hearing Saturday.

