LARA releases medical marijuana facility license application

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) released the application to apply for a medical marijuana facility license with the Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation (BMMR).

On Dec. 15, LARA will begin accepting online or paper applications through a two-step process.

The process will allow applicants to complete step one without a determined location for their medical marijuana facility.

If applicants do have a location, they have the option of submitting both step one and two together.

The first step, pre-qualification, involves a full background check of the applicant and all supplemental applicants. This includes, but is not limited to, individuals or businesses with an ownership interest in the applicant.

Applicants must pay a $6,000 application fee before materials can be reviewed and processed by BMMR.

The second step, license qualification, requires information about the applicant’s physical business location as well as which type of facility license the applicant needs.

As apart of the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act, the department cannot issue a license to a facility unless the city or town in which the licensee is intending to operate has enacted authorizing marijuana facilities and compliant with Section 205 requirements of the act.

While an application is being proceeded, a BMMR representative will stay in touch with each applicant.

Once step-two is completed, BMMR will present the application to the Medical Marijuana Licensing Board (MMLB).

If approved by the MMLB, the applicant must pay a regulatory assessment for each license. Once the assessment has been paid, the license(s) will be given.

