Moose caught playing at Michigan playground

A moose, caught on camera, on a Michigan school's playground.

Sacred Heart School in L’Anse, that’s in Baraga County in the Upper Peninsula, received a visit from the animal earlier this week.

The school posted a video on their Facebook page where you can see the animal running along the fence line in an apparent attempt to escape school.

You can also see some of the children lined up inside watching it.

The districts said the visit happened before recess time, and the DNR’s wildlife technician was able to help it move along without incident.

Principal Christy Miron, who has lived in Baraga County for more than 20 years, said the only other time she has seen a moose that close was during a camping trip on Isle Royale.

