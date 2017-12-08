Moose caught playing at Michigan playground

Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >
Most people can hear the audio even though there isn’t any.More >
Most people can hear the audio even though there isn’t any.More >
A woman and her daughter are happy to be alive and safe after they were nearly hit by a speeding van, which crashed into their home and forcing them to move to another place.More >
A woman and her daughter are happy to be alive and safe after they were nearly hit by a speeding van, which crashed into their home and forcing them to move to another place.More >
A Mid-Michigan man has learned his fate after pleading guilty to killing a 4-month-old girl.More >
A Mid-Michigan man has learned his fate after pleading guilty to killing a 4-month-old girl.More >
A moose, caught on camera, on a Michigan school's playground.More >
A moose, caught on camera, on a Michigan school's playground.More >
Police say a father eating with his family at a fast food restaurant in San Antonio fatally shot a robber who threatened his family with a gun.More >
Police say a father eating with his family at a fast food restaurant in San Antonio fatally shot a robber who threatened his family with a gun.More >
The wait is finally over! After a week full of scattered snow showers that kept teasing us with a dusting at best, we're at last going to see our first blanket of white of the holiday season.More >
The wait is finally over! After a week full of scattered snow showers that kept teasing us with a dusting at best, we're at last going to see our first blanket of white of the holiday season.More >
A local couple is hoping their beloved comfort dog will be returned. The dog went missing a few days ago and was taken right from their backyard.More >
A local couple is hoping their beloved comfort dog will be returned. The dog went missing a few days ago and was taken right from their backyard.More >
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
A man has been arrested and arraigned after he was accused of posing as a young boy on Instagram and soliciting inappropriate photos from young female students.More >
A man has been arrested and arraigned after he was accused of posing as a young boy on Instagram and soliciting inappropriate photos from young female students.More >