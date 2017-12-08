Two donkeys on a late night run return home safe and sound - WNEM TV 5

Two donkeys on a late night run return home safe and sound

Posted: Updated:
HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two donkeys, that were spotted in Colfax Township, have safely made it back home.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two donkeys were on the run on Dec. 8.

A driver spotted the pair along M-53 near Leftwich Road in Colfax Township at about 2:30 a.m.

A deputy tried to follow their trail, but could not find them in the dark. The deputy did find a corral with an open gate.

The two escapees returned home to the farm on Leftwich Road for their mule-tide greetings.

