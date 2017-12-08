Two donkeys on a late night run return home safe and sound

Two donkeys, that were spotted in Colfax Township, have safely made it back home.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two donkeys were on the run on Dec. 8.

A driver spotted the pair along M-53 near Leftwich Road in Colfax Township at about 2:30 a.m.

A deputy tried to follow their trail, but could not find them in the dark. The deputy did find a corral with an open gate.

The two escapees returned home to the farm on Leftwich Road for their mule-tide greetings.

