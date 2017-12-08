Teen convicted in Michigan police chase crash that killed 2

A 17-year-old driver has been convicted of second-degree murder and other charges for leading police on a high-speed chase in western Michigan that ended with a crash that killed two people.

A Kent County jury reached the verdict Friday against Alejandro Torrez for the March 11 crash in the city of Kentwood, near Grand Rapids.

Authorities say a state trooper tried to stop Torrez for speeding, but he fled and reached speeds topping 110 mph before going through a red light. That's when his car slammed into a car driven by 21-year-old Calvin College student Tara Oskam. She was killed, along with Torrez's passenger and 15-year-old cousin David Torrez.

Defense attorney James Kiebel says Torrez was immature and didn't understand the danger he caused others.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.