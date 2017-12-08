Call for domestic dispute sparks standoff in Lapeer County

An early morning standoff in Lapeer County's Almont Township ended with no injuries.

On Dec. 8 at about 6:16 a.m., the Almont Police Department was called to the 4800 block of Shoemaker Road in Almont Township for a domestic dispute.

Before police arrived on the scene, they said two shots were fired inside the home by a 35-year-old man.

When officers arrived they established a perimeter and the Lapeer County Special Response Team (SRT) was also called to assist.

Police said they made several attempts to make contact with the suspect and eventually went into the home.

The response team found the suspect hiding upstairs in a closet and took the man into custody at 10:26 a.m.

No one was hurt.

The Almont Police Department was assisted by the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department, Dryden Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Lapeer County EMS.

