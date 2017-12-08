Road crews prepare for season's first snowfall

The season's first significant snowfall is expected for this weekend.

Mid-Michigan residents are getting their hands on salt, shovels and snow blowers ahead of the weather event.

"We always have the crowd that comes in a little early that is in the last probably month and a half it started. But then when you hear the forecast for the snow coming on, we sure get a large group of people coming in during that time also," said David Ryan, salesman at Wohlfeils Hardware and Tools.

County road commissions have been preparing for snow for weeks.

"We're getting ready for a possible one to three inches of snow. And it's the first snow of the season. So we're running through the trucks making sure everything's working right," said Simeon Martin, chief foreman for Saginaw Public Works.

He double checked the 11 plows the city employs when it snows.

"We're putting all the salters on, making sure the spinners, the augers, all the lights work. No hydraulic leaks, that type of thing," Martin said.

Saginaw has a lot of salt in stock for this year due to the mild winter last year.

The Michigan Department of Transportation put new green lights on their trucks.

"So green lights are essentially in place as a safety precaution. So that drivers know that if they see a green light coming up, that's some kind of state or county municipality vehicle that's out clearing roads," said Joselyn Hall, with MDOT.

Hall said their 40 plows for Saginaw County are ready to tackle all the heavily traveled state streets in the county.

"Both our east side and west side garages have full staffs. So we can run two shifts, first and second. We're prepared to bring our roads in for over time so we can have crews on the roads 24/7 if a storm needs that commitment," Hall said.

Martin said many of his workers are actually excited about the idea of hitting the roads this weekend.

"We didn't get a lot of snow last year so they're looking forward to it," Martin said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.