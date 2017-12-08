Old Newsboys host annual paper sale

A local charity held its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Old Newsboys of Flint sold papers across Genesee County to raise money for children in need at Christmas time.

"I've got the best job in the world," said Chris Hamilton, executive director of the Old Newsboys.

The non-profit organization is historically known for providing coats, scarves and other accessories to kids in needs.

"Means a lot to me for someone to come up to me and says 'I was helped as a child,'" Hamilton said.

As the Christmas season rolls in, the Old Newsboys rolled out their traditional one day newspaper sale.

Hamilton said the one day paper sales brings in a good amount of revenue for the organization.

The Old Newboys volunteers hit the streets of Flint on Friday to rack up donations.

"We just like to give back to the community and this is one way of doing it," said Tony Smithingdell, volunteer.

Smithingdell has volunteered with the Old Newsboys for nearly 40 years. He said he wants to make sure no child is forgotten.

"We collect anything that people want to give us. There's no limit. Every little bit helps," Smithingdell said.

Jim Smith said he joined the organization to help spread holiday cheer.

"Christmas is the one time kids can have something given and they can enjoy it," Smith said.

He has been a volunteer for about eight years.

"You know, it's for the kids and that's why I'm out here," Smith said.

Once all of the volunteers are done on the streets they take the money back to the headquarters. Then the staff, like Hamilton, buys clothing and other products.

"It's touched many families and many lives. Over 8,600 needy children we've helped since 1924," Hamilton said.

