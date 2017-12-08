Gospel According to Scrooge: New twist on Christmas classic

It’s a new twist to a classic Christmas story, with a little more ba-hum-bug.

The Gospel According to Scrooge is going on this weekend at a Mid-Michigan church.

Ebenezer Scrooge comes to life on stage at Mount Hope Church. This production of the play, based on the story A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, is called the Gospel According to Scrooge.

Producers say even Dickens would enjoy their twist to the story.

“This has got a fully functioning set, it all articulates, reveals a lot of hidden surprises and some magic, if we can say that. And it’s going to be exciting for everyone to see,” said Matthew Nickels, with Mount Hope Church.

Brian Dumont plays Scrooge and took TV5 on a tour of the elaborate, two-story set.

There’s also a giant clock and fog machine for that ghostly effect.

“It’s a church play, so our goal is to spread the gospel so instead of ghosts, we have angels. So just little tweaks like that,” Dumont said.

The production looks pretty slick for a cast and crew of 71 volunteers.

How do these thespians feel about being in this new twist to an old play? Well, they love it.

“It’s very accurate as to what happened in Mr. Dickens life, because I am the angel of Christmas present and I care the Dickens out of Scrooge,” said Nick Carter, who plays the angel of Christmas present.

“Yes I’m very ready for it, looking forward to it. It’s going to be a good show,” Dumont said.

The play is free and TV5's very own David Custer will make a cameo appearance in the production Dec. 9.

For more information on the play click here.

