Flint could see the end of bottled water distribution

A decision is being weighed on whether to end the distribution of bottled water across the city of Flint.

With recent testing showing lead levels in Flint’s water now below the federal action level, the state is considering closing all the water distribution sites in the city next month.

“Well it makes me feel a little better about for my health, my children and my grandchildren,” said Cherry Richards, Flint resident.

Richards made a stop at a water resource site, often referred to as pods.

“The records show for itself that it was a problem with this water for some time,” Richards said.

Due to the Flint water crisis, water pods are now in multiple locations around the city, but many pods may soon be closing.

The state announced recently if the lead levels in Flint’s water continues to improve, the pods would be shut down.

Tiffany Brown, who works with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, issued a statement.

“If the results of the third consecutive six-month federal lead and copper rule monitoring period continue to trend well below the federal action level through December, the state would likely revisit the availability of state-supplied bottled water at that time."

Richards has some suggestions for people who are concerned about the safety of the water.

“We need more people, come get involved in the inspections and testing of the water and then going from there,” Richards said.

