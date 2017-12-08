McDonald's selling hats to support sick kids

Each year five Ronald McDonald Houses serve thousands of families of sick children across the state.

McDonald's launched its new "Get Your Hat On" campaign to help support their mission. They are selling knit hats and stickers to benefit the Ronald McDonald Houses of Michigan.

"It's a great organization," said Tony D'Anna, owner of a McDonald's restaurant in Bridgeport.

His restaurant is one of 500 across the state participating in the campaign to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

Customers can buy the hats for $5 or get a sticker for $1.

"Sometimes these little kids are going through some tough times and so I just think it's very important to try to make it easier for people," D'Anna said.

Michelle Weinfeld is a spokesperson for the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan.

"This helps to go towards those families so that they can be closer to their hospital while their child is over there getting the care that they need," Weinfeld said.

She said all the money raised stays in Mid-Michigan. She said having family nearby can do wonders for a sick child.

"It actually can help the kids heal quicker sometimes," Weinfeld said.

The Ronald McDonald House helps about 3,500 families in Michigan each year. That's why D'Anna said he is proud to be able to do his part to keep the Ronald McDonald House going.

"If you can make a difference and help someone out in need then the efforts make it worthwhile," D'Anna said.

