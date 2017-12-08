First accumulation of the season

The wait is finally over! After a week full of scattered snow showers that kept teasing us with a dusting at best, we're at last going to see our first blanket of white of the holiday season.

Overnight

Steady light snow will pick up during the second half of the night, continuing into Saturday morning. Accumulations by daybreak of 1" will be possible. Overnight lows will settle in the low to mid 20s, with little in the way of a wind chill.

>> First Warn 5 Interactive Radar <<

Saturday

The clipper will work its way across the southern half of the state on Saturday, gabbing a hold of some moisture from Lake Michigan and pulling it inland. Steady snow in the morning will become more intermittent throughout the day, leading to a day of travel headaches on the roads. Snow accumulating on the roads will be trouble enough, but breezy conditions could also lead to additional problems with visibility.

As the clipper slides to our east during the afternoon, winds will take a turn toward the north. This will lead to some enhancement off of Lake Huron, and could result in a more potent push of scattered snow in the evening before things come to an end after 9:00 PM. Accumulations will range from 1"-3" for the majority of Mid-Michigan, but locally higher amounts up to 4" will be possible in the Thumb.

Highs will only reach the upper 20s on Saturday, with occasional breezes making it feel more like the teens at times.

Sunday & Beyond

We'll try to add a little sun to the fresh blanket of snow on Sunday, but in typical December fashion, it will come along with quite a bit of clouds. On the heels of Saturday's clipper, a new one will duck south out of Canada and back into the Great Lakes region during the afternoon. As a result, scattered snow showers will return, but new accumulations are not expected. Highs will top off around 30 degrees.

Yet another clipper system heads our way on Monday, and it's shaping up to fall more in league with the one knocking on our door tonight. That is, steadier light snows are expected for the start of the work week, and could also lead to a light accumulation.

Keep tabs on this and an even colder slate of temperatures coming our way next week, in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.