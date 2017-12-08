Rizzo trash figure pleads guilty in corruption probe

Federal prosecutors have picked up another guilty plea in an investigation of public corruption and corporate fraud in suburban Detroit.

Charles Rizzo was associated with a trash-hauling company that carried his name. He pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Friday.

Court documents say he was involved in a scheme in which a recycling company overcharged the Rizzo company in 2015 and then sent the money to a third party.

Rizzo's son, Chuck Rizzo, pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy in November. The younger Rizzo was head of Rizzo Environmental Services when it was controlled by a private equity firm. The company now has a different name and has changed hands.

Nearly 20 people have been charged in the investigation, and many have pleaded guilty.

