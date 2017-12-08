Rizzo trash figure pleads guilty in corruption probe - WNEM TV 5



PORT HURON, MI (AP) -

Federal prosecutors have picked up another guilty plea in an investigation of public corruption and corporate fraud in suburban Detroit.

Charles Rizzo was associated with a trash-hauling company that carried his name. He pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Friday.

Court documents say he was involved in a scheme in which a recycling company overcharged the Rizzo company in 2015 and then sent the money to a third party.

Rizzo's son, Chuck Rizzo, pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy in November. The younger Rizzo was head of Rizzo Environmental Services when it was controlled by a private equity firm. The company now has a different name and has changed hands.

Nearly 20 people have been charged in the investigation, and many have pleaded guilty.

