Girl sells duct tape flowers to raise money for cancer research

A young girl devastated by her grandfather's cancer diagnosis came up with a plan to help fund the cure.

"I have multiple myeloma, which is a blood cancer like lymphoma or leukemia, but it's considered terminal," said Craig Finkbeiner, cancer patient.

Although there is no cure, the Midland resident has hope. His family is in his corner, but his 9-year-old granddaughter has a hand in the fight.

The fourth grade entrepreneur set up shop at her school's craft fair. She used her special skills to make duct tape flowers to sell to raise money for research for her grandfather's disease.

"It's important to me because then they can find cures and the people with cancer can get better," Kari Graebner said.

It's an effort that makes her mother Stephanie Ackerman very proud.

"This was all her idea. She just has a really good heart," Ackerman said.

Kari's effort means the world to Finkbeiner.

"It means a lot to see her take the initiative and come up with something like this," he said.

Her efforts didn't end with the craft show. Kari said she wants duct tape for Christmas so she can keep making those flowers and raising money in hopes of finding a cure.

"It would actually mean a lot if I got duct tape. Then I could make more, sell more and donate more," Kari said.

If you would like to help her out you can mail and donations or duct tape to 2320 S. Schreiber Road, Midland.

