Pistons come up just short against Golden State

DETROIT (AP) -- Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 36 points in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors completed an undefeated road trip with a 102-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
The Warriors went 6-0 on this trip, playing the final two games without Stephen Curry, who is out with a sprained right ankle. Detroit had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Reggie Jackson's wild drive to the basket did not lead to a good shot, and Klay Thompson made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left for the final margin.
Golden State went 1 for 12 from 3-point range in the first half but took control by outscoring Detroit 31-17 in the third quarter. Thompson had 21 points.
Avery Bradley scored 25 points for the Pistons, who have lost five straight. Detroit led 50-46 at halftime.
Golden State led 77-67 after Quinn Cook made a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. After Detroit cut the deficit to two in the fourth, Durant missed badly on an open 3-pointer, then fell to the ground well after releasing the shot. A foul was called on Detroit's Anthony Tolliver, and with the crowd booing, Durant made all three free throws for an 87-82 lead.
A 3-pointer by Thompson made it 94-85. The Pistons scored the next four points and had the ball when Durant blocked Tolliver's perimeter shot and then dunked on a breakaway at the other end.
The Warriors had 15 blocked shots on the night.
A 3-pointer by Bradley made it 100-98 with 22.7 seconds left, and Shaun Livingston missed two free throws for the Warriors, but Jackson wasn't able to tie it.
