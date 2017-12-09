Snow diminishes, but there will still be slick spots tonight

Snow totals have been kept to a minimum across Mid-Michigan today. However, it has been more than enough to cause issues on many different roadways. As the snow tapers off in most areas, roads will gradually clear, but below freezing temperatures tonight will mean icy conditions even without falling snow.

Tonight

Snow will end for most with the exception of folks near the Lake Huron shoreline. The rest of us will be left under partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Some clouds will help us stay a little warmer overnight, but fresh snow will make that rather difficult. Roads will still be slick as lows dip down to around 20 with winds out of the west northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cool it is in your neighborhood.

Tomorrow

A vast majority of us will remain free of snow, however another clipper system will bring some light snow showers to us by the evening hours. Accumulation won't add up to more than a dusting. The rest of the day we can expect to be under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will once again be right around 30 with winds out of the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday

If you're looking for more snow, we'll get another chance on Monday. This one looks as if we'll receive slightly more snow than today's system. Some ironing out will be needed before that is set in stone. Highs on Monday will be close to 30.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

