Winter has finally reached Mid-Michigan

Light snow began to fall across most of Mid-Michigan overnight leaving a light coating of snow in many areas. We'll continue to see periods of snow throughout the day which will lead to some minor accumulation. Even with minor accumulations, this system will help us get used to driving in snowy conditions before any bigger storms occur later this winter.

Today

Snow won't be falling all day, in fact it will be winding down as we move through the afternoon. Snow totals across Mid-Michigan will stay between 1 to 2 inches, this includes Flint and the Tri-Cities. The lone exception will be in the thumb around Port Austin and Bad Axe where we could see some lake enhancement as winds turn more out of the north. Even at that, snow totals will struggle to hit 3 inches. Keep track of today's snow with our Interactive Radar. Highs today will top out near 30 with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight

Snow will end for most with the exception of folks in the thumb. The rest of us will be left under partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Some clouds will help us stay a little warmer overnight, but fresh snow will make that rather difficult. Lows will dip down to around 20 with winds out of the west northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cool it is in your neighborhood.

Tomorrow

A vast majority of us will remain free of snow, however another clipper system will bring some light snow showers to us by the evening hours. Accumulation won't add up to more than a dusting. The rest of the day we can expect to be under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will once again be right around 30 with winds out of the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday

If you're looking for more snow, we'll get another chance on Monday. This one looks as if we'll receive slightly more snow than today's system. Some ironing out will be needed before that is set in stone. Highs on Monday will be close to 30.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

