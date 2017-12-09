Vigil held for man gunned down in his home

A man gunned down inside his home was remembered by those closest to him.

>>Read more: Man charged in Saginaw murder<<

The family and friends of 43-year-old Shermein Cooper held a candlelight vigil on Dec. 8 outside his home in southeast Saginaw.

Cooper was found shot to death on Dec. 5.

His mother, Theresa Cooper said her son was a beloved person whose life had taken a turn for the worse.

“Never bothered anyone,” Cooper said. “He had his life and started going to church. The devil just creeped in, just creeped in and took my son’s life. My son was the father of 20 something children and they’re going to miss their father.”

Prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Alvin Stephenson of Saginaw with murder.

Stephenson was paroled last year after serving time on home invasion and several other charges.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.