Governor calls special election for Conyers seat

DETROIT (AP) -

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has scheduled a special election to fill the congressional seat left open by longtime Rep. John Conyers' resignation amid sexual harassment allegations.

The elections will be held in August and November - concurrently with regular primary and general elections. The governor said Friday that his decision gives potential candidates time to make a decision and avoids additional taxpayer costs of holding the special election earlier.

The filing deadline is April 24.

Those already planning to run include state Sen. Ian Conyers, a grandson of John Conyers' brother; and state Sen. Coleman Young II, the son of a former Detroit mayor.

The 88-year-old John Conyers first was elected in 1964.

