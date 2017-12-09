136 car accidents recorded since midnight in Saginaw County - WNEM TV 5

136 car accidents recorded since midnight in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Central Dispatch has recorded 136 car accidents since midnight Dec. 9.

Central dispatch sent out the alert at about 3:30 p.m.

