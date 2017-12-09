Safety driving tips from local salt truck driver

It can be tough trying to keep all our roads safe during the winter.

Road crews will be hard at work again to ensure our roads are safer to drive on.

A rookie salt truck driver shared some tips on how to stay safe on the roads.

“Tonight was actually a really good night to learn,” said Matt Dennings, a salt truck operator.

Dennings is the newest salt truck operator for Bell Landscaping.

After a career change eight months ago, he’s had to learn a lot of new things.

“I figured I’d give it a shot and it actually worked out really good,” Dennings said.

Dennings was out on his first training trip as soon as the snow started to stick.

The team worked on business parking lots where the new guy got a chance to learn the tricks of the trade.

“How far the salt spreads, how long the hopper lasts, to adjust your auger speed, adjust your spreader speed, how fast and slow to go in a parking lot,” Dennings said.

Another part of his training is safety to protect themselves and other drivers.

Bell Landscaping recommends you stay about 15 to 20 feet away from their salt vehicles because they use rock salt that can damage your own vehicle and once it starts melting it can become corrosive.

To avoid other cars, the crew gets an early start to salting. A few extra hours gives the snow enough time to thaw out for safer driving and walking conditions.

“If you see an employee entrance, make sure you hit that pretty good because you know people are going to be coming and going,” Dennings said. “You go around the front of the building you try to hit the front doors around them pretty good and then we have a sidewalk crew that does the sidewalks too.”

Even though Dennings is still new to the job he’s got some words of advice after working his first snow shift.

“Watch your step it’s going to be slippery out there, that’s why we’re out there working,” Dennings said.

Remember to drive safe and make sure to give yourself some extra time for whatever trips you may be taking on slick roads this winter.

