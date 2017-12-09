75 accidents reported from snowy conditions in Genesee Co.

The snow caused some problems for drivers and we went out to see how it affected some residents.

"It was fine. I think I did pretty good I have a little car so I just took my time," said Sabrina Smith, a resident of Grand Blanc.

Smith is talking about some serious snow hitting Mid-Michigan on Saturday. She says she just moved back to Grand Blanc from Dallas, Texas. While Dallas is a lot warmer with no snow, she said she would rather be here.

"I do miss it, but I have so many friends and family here so it doesn't bother me," said Smith.

Smith adds she spent the day running errands and took precaution on the slippery, winter roads as other people weren't as careful.

Genesee County 911 dispatchers told TV5 there were at least 75 accidents from midnight on Saturday until noon. Smith said she even witnessed some crashes.

"Yea I saw a guy run into a pole," Smith said. "He must of did it early this morning, you know on one of those side streets."

TV5 meteorologists say in Genesee County there were about 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Davison residents say they hope a lot more is on the way.

"Oh definitely," said Roxanne Harris, a resident of Davison. "White Christmases are my favorite. I just love being out in the snow. Snow is just so great."

While Harris will be dreaming of a white Christmas, Smith just is focusing on driving safely home tonight.

"Slowdown please! Safety first!" said Smith

There were also over 130 accidents recorded from Saginaw County Central Dispatch.

