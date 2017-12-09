CMU wins seventh straight game, tops Tennessee Tech

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Cecil Williams drove for a layup in the final seconds to secure Central Michigan's 73-69 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday afternoon.
Tennessee Tech cut the margin to 70-69 when Mason Ramsey hit a hook shot with 27 seconds left. Central Michigan beat the ensuing full-court press as Kevin McKay found Williams cutting to the basket for the game-winning bucket. He was fouled on the play and converted the free throw for the final score.
Williams led the Chippewas (8-1) with 17 points, two blocks and five steals. Shawn Roundtree also had 17 points, knocking down 3 of 5 from distance. David DiLeo added 14 and McKay chipped in 10 for Central Michigan, which has won seven straight.
Curtis Phillips had 14 points for Tennessee Tech (7-4) which dropped its third straight game. Ramsey added 13 points with nine rebounds and Aleksa Jugovic and Kajon Mack had 12 points apiece.
