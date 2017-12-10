A few flurries will cap off the weekend

The nostalgia of the first snowfall of the season may be wearing out, but yesterday was just the beginning. A second clipper system will bring some light snow to Mid-Michigan today and yet another system will bring more snow tomorrow.

Today

Expect to see intermittent snow showers across Mid-Michigan today. Unlike yesterday, we'll see very little in the way of accumulation. In fact, most areas will be lucky to receive a dusting of snow.

Some sun will manage to poke through the clouds today, but that will be short-lived considering we'll be right back to gray skies tomorrow. Highs today will top out near 30 with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. To keep track of snow in your area, check out our Interactive Radar.

Tonight

Snow will be ending late this evening, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. This will allow temperatures will bottom out near 20. Winds will be light out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cool it is in your neighborhood.

Tomorrow

The beginning of the work week is where it gets interesting once again. Another system will bring us widespread snow across Mid-Michigan by the mid to late morning hours tomorrow. That snow will stick around into the evening, making for a messy commute home from work and school. There is a slightly better chance to see more snow than Saturday, but totals will stick to 1 to 3 inches for everyone including Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, Houghton Lake, and Bad Axe.

Highs will rise into the upper 20s to around 30 by the afternoon. Luckily, with light winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph, snow won't be blowing around like it was on Saturday.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.