Wintry Mix to end our weekend

Tonight

Wintry mix this evening will create some slick roadways. For the overnight we will be having partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a low temperature dipping down to 17 degrees. Winds will be light out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph, but still putting a chill in the air. So wind chill values will be in the single digits throughout the night. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cool it is in your neighborhood.

There have been reports of patchy freezing drizzle with light snow, which has been leaving the roadways slick and icy this evening.

With this in mind the freezing drizzle will mix with light snow showers at times throughout tonight. The precipitation will remain light, but it will lead to some icing on roadways. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.

Download the WNEM Weather App to get frequent updates.

Tomorrow

The beginning of the work week is where it gets interesting once again. Another system will bring us widespread snow across Mid-Michigan by the mid to late morning hours tomorrow. The snow will start to move into our western counties first, then make its way across Mid-Michigan. That snow will stick around into the evening, making for a messy commute home from work and/or school. Totals will stick to 1 to 3 inches for everyone across mid-Michigan. Take it easy and slow on the roadways. Give yourself extra time.

Track the snow with our Pinpoint Doppler Radar

Highs for Monday afternoon will climb into the upper 20s. The winds will be coming in from the South about 5 - 10 mph, so wind chill reading will be in the teens for a good majority of the day.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast and download the WNEM Weather APP.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.