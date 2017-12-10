Flint PD has person of interest in custody from critical shooting

The Flint Police Department has a person of interest in custody after a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened on Dec. 9 at noon at the 1600 block of Liberty Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound from a handgun.

He was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

When police arrived, a person of interest was at the scene and they were taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Detective Trooper Walters at (810) 237-6916.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.