4th shooting identified on Detroit freeway

Police are investigating four separate shootings on Detroit freeways.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said detectives were interviewing a fourth person from Southfield who said their car was struck by gunfire the morning of Thursday, Dec. 7 on I-94 and French Road during the same timeframe as the other three shootings.

Police say the person was not hit.

Detectives are interviewing the victim and collecting evidence which will be sent to a crime lab for comparison.

Police say the victims are not related, but the locations and timeline lead investigators to believe the shootings are connected.

MSP is still looking for a silver or gray sedan that may have been involved.

