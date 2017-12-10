Hockey game raises over $10K for epilepsy awareness

Young athletes hit the ice to raise awareness of a brain disorder.

It’s a part of the second annual epilepsy awareness hockey game where the Midland Chemics and the Tri-Valley Titans faced off at the Midland Civic Arena.

The game was a chance for people to donate and learn more about a common but often misunderstood neurological disorder.

"This is a good way for someone who has no idea what it is to understand what it is, who it affects, how it affects them, and what to do in the event of a seizure," said Chanda Gunn, an Olympian goalie who lives with epilepsy.

From their bake sale and donations alone they raised over $10,000.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.