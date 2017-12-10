New wind turbines meet mixed reviews in Juniata Twp

One Mid-Michigan town held a hearing for special ‘land permits’ regarding a new farm, but things didn’t go according to plan.

“But there’s a lot of folks it’s the not in my backyard mentality and I’m in the middle trying to understand both sides,” said Tom Hess, a local farmer.

In Juniata Township, the planning commission wanted to hear comments from residents regarding the construction proposal for 31 new wind turbines.

The morning hearing outside of the township’s hall adjourned when the Fire Marshall came and said a fire hazard was created by having too many people in the outdoor tent.

The proposal by the company, Next-Era, to build the new turbines has been met with mixed reviews. Some are welcoming the idea and others not so much.

“I only had four weeks notice and it seems to me they were just trying to push this through,” said Garrett Tetil, a resident from the area. “The way that their application is written its in direct violation with a lot of our ordinance and they are not protecting the health, welfare, and safety of residents. I’m not anti-turbine, I’m pro Juniata.”

“We found multiple fatal defects in the application that in our opinion to deny the application as it’s written,” said Josh Nolan, an attorney.

According to the Next-Era Communication Manager, if the project is approved by Juniata and Fairgrove Township, it could possibly bring 350 construction jobs to the area.

The meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Juniata Township Hall.

