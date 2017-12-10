Saginaw Children’s Museum gives kids an early Christmas

A local children’s museum gave residents an early Christmas gift.

Impact Saginaw brought some holiday cheer with their Jingle All the Way event at Saginaw Children’s Museum allowing anyone to enjoy a day of holiday activities absolutely free.

Kids participated in writing letters to Santa, decorating cookies, and making Christmas tree ornaments.

“Everyone of the children that came through and their family got to play in our gallery, explore,” said Sprinkles McJingles, a resident elf at the event. “Ya know some of them never had chance to be here so this is really quite a gift from impact Saginaw.”

Old Saint Nick even made some time in his busy schedule to visit all the kids and take pictures.

