NB I-75 reopens after icy roads, numerous accidents - WNEM TV 5

NB I-75 reopens after icy roads, numerous accidents

Posted: Updated:
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Northbound I-75 has reopened at Birch Run Road after being shut down for a short time.

The interstate was closed from the icy roads and numerous accidents.

All lanes were closed at about 5:40 p.m. but reopened at about 6:30 p.m.

For up-to-date road closures, visits the Michigan Department of Transportation's interactive road map.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.