NB I-75 reopens after icy roads, numerous accidents

Northbound I-75 has reopened at Birch Run Road after being shut down for a short time.

The interstate was closed from the icy roads and numerous accidents.

All lanes were closed at about 5:40 p.m. but reopened at about 6:30 p.m.

For up-to-date road closures, visits the Michigan Department of Transportation's interactive road map.

