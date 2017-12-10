Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple accidents - WNEM TV 5

Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple accidents

SANILAC COUNTY, MI

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple car accidents that happened on Dec. 9.

  • At 6 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Peck Road and Brown Road for a vehicle rollover accident.
    Deputies found a 25-year-old female from Croswell, who was driving a 2010 Ford Focus.
    The accident happened when she was westbound on Peck Road and tried to make a right turn onto Brown Road. She could not slow down enough to make the turn on the snow and went off the road and rolled her vehicle.
    She was taken to McLaren in Port Huron.
    The driver was wearing her seat belt and alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the accident.
     
  • At 11:45 a.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Ubly Road and Argyle Road for a two-vehicle accident.
    Deputies determined that 49-year-old Jeffery Foote from Argyle, driving a 2017 Ford F150, Foote was eastbound on Argyle Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign.
    He then pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle which caused a collision.
    The southbound vehicle, a 2013 Ford Escort, was driven by 30-year-old Kati Lasceski of Filion.
    Lasceski was treated and released on the scene by Bingham EMS.
    Foote was issued a citation for the accident.
    Police said both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time.
     
  • At 11:55 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Ubly Road near Stone Road for a two-vehicle accident.
    Argyle Fire Fighters divided their resources and some went to the second accident.
    The deputies’ investigation shows that 73-year-old Mary Gibbs from Sandusky was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on Ubly Road.
    Gibbs was slowing down to make a left turn into a private drive.
    Behind the Jeep was a 1998 Peterbilt Semi with a loaded trailer.
    The driver, 37-year-old Brian Jerome from North Branch, was following too closely and could not stop in time, striking the Jeep.
    The driver of the Jeep was taken to McKenzie Hospital by Sanilac EMS.
    The two passengers in the Jeep were uninjured.
    The driver of the semi was cited for the accident.
    Police said all drivers and passengers involved were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
     
  • At 1:25 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Stringer Road near Custer Road for a one-vehicle rollover accident.
    The deputies’ investigation shows that 30-year-old Katherine Giester-Wallman of Sandusky was traveling northbound on Stringer Road when she lost control of her 2001 Ford F250 on the snowy roads.
    The truck rolled over in the east ditch.
    Police said the driver was not injured in the accident and reported wearing a seatbelt.
    Police said speed was a factor, but alcohol was not.
     
  • At 2:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Juhl near Miller Road for a one-vehicle accident.
    The deputies’ investigation shows that an 18-year-old Mariah Halbert from Brown City was southbound on Juhl Road driving a 2006 Pontiac G6.
    The driver lost control of the vehicle and spun several times before entering the east ditch.
    The driver was taken by Sanilac EMS to McKenzie Hospital for her injuries.
    Police said the driver was wearing a seatbelt and speed was a factor in the accident, but alcohol was not.

