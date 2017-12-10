Kids got to have breakfast with Old St. Nick

Santa Claus was a very busy man making appearances all over Mid-Michigan.

On Dec. 9 in Bay City at the Trombley House, local kids had a chance to eat breakfast with the big man himself.

“It’s quite a nice family event it’s very cozy, the food is good, the atmosphere is nice, and the snow really helps,” said Dee Wacksman, who helped with the event.

If you didn’t get a chance this weekend, kids can eat with Santa next weekend on Dec. 16.

